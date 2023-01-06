Push for unity and employee pay raises top priorities for new EBR School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are six new faces on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board and plenty of big ideas behind them.

But can they get past the past pettiness, and where do your children fit into all this?

“Anyone who gives time out of their schedule to try and make sure that their community is better, it’s a beautiful thing. And I as a superintendent, always need that support in that process,” said Dr. Sito Narcisse, EBR Schools Superintendent.

There are big hopes that this new school board can somehow come together to really prioritize the students.

“All the infighting, the division on the board, listen to the politics, that stuff is over with now. It’s time to get to work for the people who elected us to serve on their behalf,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR School Board President.

Lanus says he wants to improve transparency and communication between the school system and the families they serve. Plus, he’s got a lofty goal.

“The biggest thing I want to focus on this year is to make sure we pay our teachers what they rightfully deserve. And I’m not just talking about our teachers, but all employees across the board. We’ve already worked on our compensation study, but this year it’s time to put it in action,” said Lanus.

Many of the six new faces on the board ran on giving teachers and support staff a pay increase.

“Definitely on my agenda and I think for the entire board is pay increases. But to do that, we’ve got to have a balanced budget, and there’s going to be some challenges in the next six months to achieve that,” said Nathan Rust, EBr School Board member for District 6.

“The school board unfortunately is not 100% in control of that. We set the teacher salary, but the taxpayers in our state are what determine how much money we have available to pay teachers, and that’s a fundamental limitation that we have to work with,” said Patrick Matrin, EBR School Board member for District 9.

Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse says his top priorities this year are continuing to expand early childhood education, improve reading skills across the district, workforce development, and make sure kids are getting exposed to careers as early as possible.

“I think the more you give families and parents advantages the better, and that’s the work we want to continue to push,” said Dr. Narcisse.

We will have to wait and see if the potential raises happen and how they will fit into the school system’s budget.

