Officials searching for missing man in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

