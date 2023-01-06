Facebook
Officials searching for missing man in BR

Ian Hollis
Ian Hollis(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to BRPD, Ian Hollis, 44, was last seen along South 10th Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.

