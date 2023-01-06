La. State Police trooper fired for failing to report boat crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man.
Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
Chiasson and a man named Bryan Nolan were joyriding on Bayou Magazille in July. Nolan was behind the wheel when their boat collided with another around 9 p.m.
Nolan and Chiasson left the scene without phoning for help, and were later stopped in Assumption Parish.
Wildlife agents charged Nolan with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, careless operation of a vessel, operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), and hit and run involving a vessel.
Chiasson did not face criminal charges.
