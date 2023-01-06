Facebook
Investigators searching for man, vehicle connected to jewelry store burglary on Christmas morning

Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary
Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary(St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help investigators identify a person of interest in a jewelry store burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man and vehicle captured on a nearby business’ surveillance video are believed to be linked to a jewelry store burglary that occurred in Laplace on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Captain Brandon Barlo with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-494-2674 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

