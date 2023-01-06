Investigators searching for man, vehicle connected to jewelry store burglary on Christmas morning

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help investigators identify a person of interest in a jewelry store burglary.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man and vehicle captured on a nearby business’ surveillance video are believed to be linked to a jewelry store burglary that occurred in Laplace on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022.

Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

Laplace Jewelry Store Burglary (St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this case should contact Captain Brandon Barlo with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-494-2674 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.