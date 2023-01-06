EBRSO: Missing man last seen on College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to deputies, Paul Gatewood was last seen in the College Drive area.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 240 lbs. with black and gray hair and a mostly gray beard.

Detectives were contacted on Thursday night (Jan. 5) in reference to a man that left the Center Point Care Nursing Home facility in a cab around 2:30 p.m.

Law enforcement added the cab driver left the man at the Capital One Bank on College Drive. He has not been seen since that time.

The man is believed to suffer from mental health issues.

If seen or located please contact the EBR Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000.

