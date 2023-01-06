Carnival Season is here! Where you can get your fill on King Cake in the Capital City
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital area bakeries are waking up early Friday, Jan. 6 preparing one of your favorite Louisiana staples: King Cake.
Jan. 6, or Kings’ Day, brings along a parade of king cakes with it through Mardi Gras day.
The Carnival season tradition goes along with the Feast of the Epiphany, also called the Twelfth Night. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.
Take a look below to see where to find King Cakes:
ALEXANDER’S HIGHLAND MARKET:
225-615-7800
AMBROSIA BAKERY:
(225) 763-6489
GAMBINO’S:
(225) 928-7000
THEE HEAVENLY DONUT:
(225) 753-7711
OAK POINT FRESH MARKET:
(225) 243-5309
PORT ALLEN BAKERY:
(225) 344-7242
