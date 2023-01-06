Carnival Season is here! Where you can get your fill on King Cake in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Capital area bakeries are waking up early Friday, Jan. 6 preparing one of your favorite Louisiana staples: King Cake.

Jan. 6, or Kings’ Day, brings along a parade of king cakes with it through Mardi Gras day.

The Carnival season tradition goes along with the Feast of the Epiphany, also called the Twelfth Night. King’s Day is when Catholics celebrate three kings visiting the infant Jesus.

Take a look below to see where to find King Cakes:

