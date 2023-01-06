Facebook
Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals(NFL)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals, return to action following the cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) at noon on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - Paramount+

The NFL said Thursday, Jan. 5, that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Hamlin’s injury.

