Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4K grams of marijuana, fentanyl pills, guns seized in Zachary drug bust

Zachary Police Department Drug/Weapon Bust
Zachary Police Department Drug/Weapon Bust(Zachary Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, suspected pressed fentanyl pills, and 10 guns were some of the items seized during a drug bust in Zachary, according to police.

During the months of November, December, and January detectives with the Zachary Police Department Narcotics Division along with the LSP Narcotics Division were investigating Dylan Davis for the illegal distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, and promethazine within Zachary city limits.

While investigating, detectives report they learned Davis was one of the major narcotics distributors in Zachary supplying most of the street-level dealers in Zachary and also trafficking large amounts of narcotics to Ferriday, La., and Baton Rouge.

Detectives obtained search warrants for two locations identified as a distribution house and a stash house. The addresses are listed as 7369 Oakview Drive and 6688 Donnie Drive, both of which are in Zachary.

On Thursday, Jan. 5, detectives with Zachary PD Narcotics, LSP Narcotics, Zachary PD Uniform Patrol, West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, and the Baker Police Department executed search warrants, without incident.

During the search of the residence detectives located the following:

  • 43 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana
  • 4,080 grams of marijuana
  • 345 grams of methamphetamines
  • 5.5 grams of suspected pressed fentanyl pills
  • 2 food sealers for packaging and selling narcotics
  • 2 digital scales
  • 1 marijuana smoking pipe
  • 2 bottles of promethazine
  • 3 pill bottles
  • bags for selling narcotics
  • 10 firearms
  • $1,275 U.S. Currency of drug proceeds
  • 1 Chevrolet Silverado

Authorities added two dogs were removed from the property and all animal-related matters were referred to Animal Control for further investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in...
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting after an altercation outside a restaurant in...
Multiple wounded in Florida shooting near rap video set
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 6
Staying nice through tomorrow with rain by Sunday
Carnival Season is here! Where you can get your fill on King Cake in the Capital City