3 injured, 2 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say.

Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way.

#BREAKING: NOPD now confirms FIVE shot, a male walked up to investigators after they arrived and said he had been shot. So that’s 4 males shot, one female. Still waiting on gender of one deceased. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/XTG4i8jYIJ — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) January 6, 2023

When officers arrived, they located four males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene. The gender of the second person dead has not been released.

No other information is available at this time.

So far, 2023 has been off to a violent start; just on Tuesday (Jan. 3), a quadruple shooting happened in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood that sent four men to the hospital.

MORE: Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

New Orleans City Council data analyst Jeff Asher says this is an astounding level of gun violence, even for New Orleans.

By Asher’s count, there have been 84 shootings in the past 30 days, by far the most on record.

There is an astounding level of gun violence in New Orleans right now even for New Orleans. There have been 84 shooting incidents in the last 30 days per my count, by far the most we have on record. Here are shooting incidents rolling over 30 days (data through yesterday): pic.twitter.com/HsWbMNGOAm — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) January 6, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.