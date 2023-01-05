Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Steps to protect your brain power

Elderly person's hands
Elderly person's hands(MGN)
By Adahlia Thomas and Roque Correa
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - A common belief among the public is that aging is a downhill slope accompanied by difficulty learning new skills, rigid thinking, and ultimately ending with dementia. Although 62 percent of people in the United States fear the loss of mental capacity whereas 29 percent of people fear physical disabilities. Doctors say these negative assumptions about the capacity to grow and learn create a vicious cycle of mental inactivity and decline. Major research based on new imaging techniques have advanced science and offer a more positive view of cognitive function in older adults.

Cognitive vitality is essential to quality of life and survival in old age. With normal aging, cognitive changes such as slowed speed of processing are common.

University of Miami, Prof., Neurology & Psychiatry, James E. Galvin, MD, MPH says, “Dementia’s a general word. It describes a change in memory and thinking abilities that interfere with their everyday activities.”

Scientific research suggests that there are steps linked to cognitive health. Making these part of your routine could help you function better.

The first step is eating for your brain. There is growing evidence that specific diets — including the Mediterranean diet – may promote brain health. These healthy, balanced options include whole foods such as fish, nuts, and vegetables rich in vitamins, nutrients, and omega-3 fatty acids.

The second step is getting enough sleep. Impaired sleep contributes to cognitive decline and may increase your risk of Alzheimer’s. To protect your brain, establish a bedtime routine, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and treat any sleep-disordered breathing such as apnea.

One more step to protect your brain power is to be social. Loneliness and depression can impair cognitive health, causing memory loss and attention deficits. Maintain and build your social connections. And if you experience depression, get support.

Doctor Galvin says. “If you could live your whole life well, it’s much more important than living your life long.”

Other ways to protect your brain health are exercising, alleviating stress, continuing to learn, and managing chronic illnesses like arthritis.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Although it can be hard to incorporate new behaviors into your lifestyle, doctors are...
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
January 17 is the average day Americans break their resolutions, according to some experts.
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
brain injury generic
YOUR HEALTH: Protecting the brain during heart surgery
Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Diet researched in BR again ranked as one of the best ever developed