Teen reported missing in Baker found safe

Kyle Tackno
Kyle Tackno(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department says a missing juvenile has been located.

According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the teen was returned home safely.

Kyle Tackno
Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb. African American male last seen wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts in the Sherwood Meadows area.

