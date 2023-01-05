Teen reported missing in Baker found safe
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department says a missing juvenile has been located.
According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the teen was returned home safely.
Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb. African American male last seen wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts in the Sherwood Meadows area.
