Police search for pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of armed robbery.

According to authorities, it happened on Monday, Jan. 2.

The two individuals followed the victim as they exited a CATS bus in the Tigerland area.

Police added not long afterward, a man took out a handgun and shot the victim.

Both suspects were both last seen running north through Tigerland.

The victim had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

If you can help identify these individuals contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

