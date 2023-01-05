Facebook
Police search for pair accused of armed robbery after 1 person shot in Tigerland

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in...
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals accused of armed robbery.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals accused of armed robbery.

According to authorities, it happened on Monday, Jan. 2.

The two individuals followed the victim as they exited a CATS bus in the Tigerland area.

Police added not long afterward, a man took out a handgun and shot the victim.

Both suspects were both last seen running north through Tigerland.

The victim had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

If you can help identify these individuals contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

