POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m.
They added EMS was contacted to take the victim to the hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
