POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m.

They added EMS was contacted to take the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

