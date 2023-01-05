Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m.

They added EMS was contacted to take the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state...
Body found in downtown BR parking garage; manner of death determined, cause still pending
What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban
Kyle Tackno
MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen