One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department

Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22. They added Winns died at the scene from multiple gunshot injuries.

A motive and suspect remain unknown, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.