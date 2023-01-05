One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department
Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Police identified the victim as Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22. They added Winns died at the scene from multiple gunshot injuries.
A motive and suspect remain unknown, according to BRPD.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
