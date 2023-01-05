Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified

One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department

Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Illya Antwine Winns Jr., 22. They added Winns died at the scene from multiple gunshot injuries.

A motive and suspect remain unknown, according to BRPD.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in...
Police search for pair accused of armed robbery after 1 person shot in Tigerland
An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter's Square during a...
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
It will take place at Brusly High School on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
OLOL hosts replacement blood drive for survivor of deadly police chase crash