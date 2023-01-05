Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023,...
One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023, officials said.(Byron Thomas | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at a convenience store in north Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to emergency responders.

Officials said it happened at the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive.

No other details were available.

A news crew is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

California authorities say arsonists accidentally set themselves on fire while trying to set a...
Suspects set themselves ablaze while attempting to set a building fire, officials say
St. Gerard Catholic Church's Seelos Hall
St. Vincent de Paul forms partnership to help expand needed services in northern EBR
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week
Door Lock
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety