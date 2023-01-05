Facebook
OLOL hosts replacement blood drive for survivor of deadly police chase crash

It will take place at Brusly High School on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is hosting a replacement blood drive to benefit Liam Dunn, the survivor of a deadly police chase crash.

It will take place at Brusly High School on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to organizers, donors should:

  • Eat before donating.
  • Bring a picture ID.
  • Wear a face covering.
  • Be 17 or above. (16 with parent consent)

Liam’s younger sister, Maggie Dunn and her friend, Caroline Gill were killed in the crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 31. Liam had to undergo several surgeries after the crash but the OLOL Blood Center needs more units to replenish the supply.

For additional information about donating, call 225-765-8843.

