Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

Kyle Tackno
Kyle Tackno(Baker Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and may be in the Sherwood Meadows area, police added.

Kyle Tackno
Kyle Tackno(Baker Police Department)

Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb. African American male.

Anyone with information should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, Ext. 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state...
Body found in downtown BR parking garage; manner of death determined, cause still pending
What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in...
Police search for pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 5
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, January 5