MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.
According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and may be in the Sherwood Meadows area, police added.
Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb. African American male.
Anyone with information should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, Ext. 1.
