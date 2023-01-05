MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile.

According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and may be in the Sherwood Meadows area, police added.

Kyle Tackno (Baker Police Department)

Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb. African American male.

Anyone with information should contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000, Ext. 1.

