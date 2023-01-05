Facebook
LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field

While many players vanish from their team after a devastating injury, LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has been doing the exact opposite.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One guy who is a big part of LSU’s plans in 2023 is defensive lineman Maason Smith.

Tiger fans know Smith was poised for a big year in 2022 but was immediately lost for the season with a knee injury against Florida State.

But while many players vanish from their team and get down on themselves after a devastating injury, Smith has been doing the exact opposite.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Houma was all over the place in Orlando with his teammates, having fun at events, and even helping guys warm up before the game.

During his post-game comments, head coach Brian Kelly talked about Smith’s behavior and attitude during the season and especially on the trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

LSU DT Maason Smith (0)
