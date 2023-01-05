LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One guy who is a big part of LSU’s plans in 2023 is defensive lineman Maason Smith.

Tiger fans know Smith was poised for a big year in 2022 but was immediately lost for the season with a knee injury against Florida State.

But while many players vanish from their team and get down on themselves after a devastating injury, Smith has been doing the exact opposite.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Houma was all over the place in Orlando with his teammates, having fun at events, and even helping guys warm up before the game.

During his post-game comments, head coach Brian Kelly talked about Smith’s behavior and attitude during the season and especially on the trip to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl.

