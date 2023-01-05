Facebook
Jill Biden to have lesion removed from above right eye

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association. Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure next week to remove a small lesion from above her right eye that was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House announced Wednesday.

The first lady will undergo the outpatient procedure next Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, in a memo released by the White House.

Doctors recommended that the lesion be removed from Jill Biden, 71, during what was described as a “common outpatient procedure,” and that it be examined “in an abundance of caution,” O’Connor wrote.

An update will be provided afterward, O’Connor said.

