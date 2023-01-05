Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location.

“Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared.

Perrilloux explains she fought for two “painstakingly, horrific” years to keep the place open, but it was just too expensive.

“Now, it’s time to hold onto what was and keep the wonderful memories that we’ve created alive. The memories that brought Pimanyoli’s great success and notoriety,” Perrilloux shared.

“And for those of you who stayed and supported us through it all, you are my champions! I must say I’ve met some extraordinary people and friends along this journey and I shall forever remember you if not by name surely by face. It’s been a real pleasure knowing and serving you.  Just know, it’s what I’ve definitely lived for, and I’m certain that Piman would be pleased,” she added.

Perrilloux plans to contact gift card holders to settle their balances.

