High school trade courses coming to the west side

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge School leader implements new trade program for high school students.

West Baton Rouge students are back in the classroom and school leaders are thinking about their future. They plan to launch a career and technical educational apprenticeship program in the Fall to increase students’ skills and give them more opportunities before they graduate.

“What our goal is to bring our two high schools together, so we can offer more career pathway opportunities for our students to fill the needs of our employees here in West Baton Rouge Parish and other surrounding areas,” explains Julie Mayeux who is the career and technical education supervisor for WBR schools.

The program will primarily high school juniors and seniors to learn trades through Baton Rouge Community College. Some of those trade courses will be manufacturing, millwright, construction, electrical work, and health care.

“Everybody shouldn’t be a college graduate, necessarily unless they have a burning desire to go into a career that requires that. Many people want to be pipe fitters, electricians, plumbers,” says Interim Superintendent of WBR Schools David Corona.

Students enrolled will take two or three-hour classes on BRCC’s community college campus in Port Allen. Their apprenticeship classes will give them hands-on experience to better prepare them for the workforce.

“Well, the great thing about this apprenticeship model is that they get on-the-job training. That’s so critical for them to be able to infuse with the employer and have that real-life experience, and come from high school and just have all of that up-skilling right along the professionals,” adds Dr. Brandy Tyson who is the interim assistant vice chancellor for academic and workforce development.

The partnership program is set to start in August of 2023.

