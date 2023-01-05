Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High school trade courses coming to the west side

WBR Career Academy
WBR Career Academy(West Baton Rouge schools)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge School leader implements new trade program for high school students.

West Baton Rouge students are back in the classroom and school leaders are thinking about their future. They plan to launch a career and technical educational apprenticeship program in the Fall to increase students’ skills and give them more opportunities before they graduate.

“What our goal is to bring our two high schools together, so we can offer more career pathway opportunities for our students to fill the needs of our employees here in West Baton Rouge Parish and other surrounding areas,” explains Julie Mayeux who is the career and technical education supervisor for WBR schools.

The program will primarily high school juniors and seniors to learn trades through Baton Rouge Community College. Some of those trade courses will be manufacturing, millwright, construction, electrical work, and health care.

“Everybody shouldn’t be a college graduate, necessarily unless they have a burning desire to go into a career that requires that. Many people want to be pipe fitters, electricians, plumbers,” says Interim Superintendent of WBR Schools David Corona.

Students enrolled will take two or three-hour classes on BRCC’s community college campus in Port Allen. Their apprenticeship classes will give them hands-on experience to better prepare them for the workforce.

“Well, the great thing about this apprenticeship model is that they get on-the-job training. That’s so critical for them to be able to infuse with the employer and have that real-life experience, and come from high school and just have all of that up-skilling right along the professionals,” adds Dr. Brandy Tyson who is the interim assistant vice chancellor for academic and workforce development.

The partnership program is set to start in August of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

A police chase that started in New Roads ended in a deadly crash on Scenic Highway in Baton...
Family of man killed in 2020 police pursuit demands legislation to change policies
The owner of Pimanyoli's says it's time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday,...
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 5
Beautiful weather continues next few days
Brusly High community holds vigil
Brusly High holds vigil in memory of girls killed during police pursuit; funeral arrangements announced for one victim
Cody Owens
East Baton Rouge Parish man faces child porn charges