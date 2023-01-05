Family of man killed in 2020 police pursuit demands legislation to change policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The loved ones of a man killed in a deadly police pursuit in 2020 are calling for change after another deadly pursuit killed two young girls.

The parents of Thaddeus Johnson, 22, of New Roads, are devastated to be back in the same place they were in 2020. They pushed for law enforcement pursuit policy changes after the death of their son.

RELATED STORIES:

And now, they’re demanding answers again, after a New Year’s Eve police chase claimed the lives of two teenage girls.

“We are in the same place, the exact same place and that is sad,” said Ron Haley, attorney for the Johnson family.

Johnson was killed during a multi-parish high-speed police chase that reached 120 miles per hour. The chase spanned Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Haley remembers the initial phone call with Meriam Smith following the death of her son.

“She was devastated. They took her baby away,” added Haley. “Why did this happen?”

He said when Smith learned what had happened to Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, the pain came rushing back.

RELATED STORIES:

“If they only would have made the changes when I asked, these girls would not have lost their lives,” continued Haley.

Dunn and Gill were killed when an Addis police officer crashed into their car while chasing a home invasion suspect. Smith says it’s time to make public safety a priority.

“She wants a ‘no chase’ state. We should not chase after people. Lives are in danger,” explained Haley.

David Cauthron, 42, an officer with the Addis Police Department, was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.

District Attorney Tony Clayton says officers should follow policies to keep others safe.

“We will follow the facts of the case, but I cannot understand why the officer was driving at such a high rate of speed through a red light,” said Clayton. “Sirens and police vehicles do not give an officer the authority to cut through a red light. They must slow down or come to a complete stop when human life is in danger. In this case, evidence appears to show that the officer was grossly negligent, and the lives of these young people would not have been taken had he exercised common sense.”

Haley says the family would like to see the same policy across all law enforcement agencies.

“As to when you go in and out of jurisdiction, what are you chasing for? It should not be ‘figure it out as you go.’ That doesn’t work,” noted Haley.

The family wants legislation passed in Johnson’s, Gill’s, and Dunn’s names.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.