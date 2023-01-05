Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry talks LSU football scheduling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football fans are typically interested and consumed with all aspects of the program, which includes scheduling.

Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry handles that responsibility for the Tigers and recently sat down with WAFB-TV to discuss a number of topics on that front.

Ausberry shared his thoughts on Week Zero games, neutral site contests, the placement of Army on the 2023 schedule, LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s input on scheduling, and much more.

LSU just completed their season with a 10-4 record, blasting Purdue in The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 63-7 in Orlando.

The Tigers will return to Camping World Stadium in roughly eight months to take on Florida State in the 2023 season opener.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.