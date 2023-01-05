Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry talks LSU football scheduling

LSU Football fans are typically interested and consumed with all aspects of the program, which includes scheduling.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Football fans are typically interested and consumed with all aspects of the program, which includes scheduling.

Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry handles that responsibility for the Tigers and recently sat down with WAFB-TV to discuss a number of topics on that front.

Ausberry shared his thoughts on Week Zero games, neutral site contests, the placement of Army on the 2023 schedule, LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s input on scheduling, and much more.

LSU just completed their season with a 10-4 record, blasting Purdue in The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 63-7 in Orlando.

The Tigers will return to Camping World Stadium in roughly eight months to take on Florida State in the 2023 season opener.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry talks LSU football scheduling
LSU DT Maason Smith (0) injured his knee in the first quarter against Florida State.
LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field
LSU DT Maason Smith (0)
LSU DT Maason Smith shows commitment to Tigers without being able to take the field
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32)
LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal