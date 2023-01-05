Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s Mardi Gras season! Yes, it’s time to share king cakes, attend parades and dress up for Mardi Gras balls. Grab your beads, parade throws, Mardi Gras masks and get ready to have a good time celebrating. We have all the information you need to join in the fun from Three Kings Day through Fat Tuesday. In this guide you will find parades, parties, balls, and events. Let the good times roll.
Saturday, January 14, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Artemis 21st Annual Soiree
|Party
|Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall
|7:00pm
Saturday, January 21, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Comogo Open House
|Open House
|Float Den, 58050 Main Street, Plaquermine, LA
|6:00pm
|Spanish Town Royalty Brunch
|Brunch
|Hilton Hotel
|10:00am
Saturday, January 28, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Feliciana Family & Friends
|Parade
|Clinton Courthouse Square
|12:00pm
|Krewe of Comogo Annual Gala
|Gala
|Plaquermine Community Center
|7:00pm
|Krewe of Denham Springs Colors of Carnival
|Ball
|North Park, Denham Springs
|7:00pm
|2023 Southdowns Ball
|Ball
|Embassy Suites
|7:300pm
|Krewe of M.A.C. 6th Annual Mardi Gras Ball
|Ball
|Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales
|9:00pm
Friday, February 3, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Karnival Krewe de Louisiane’s 36th Annual Mardi Gras Ball
|Ball
|Raising Cane’s River Center
|7:30pm
Saturday, February 4, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Mardi Gras Mambo
|5K race
|North Blvd Town Square
|8:00am
|Krewe of Oshun Parade and Festival
|Parade/ Festival
|Scotlandville Pkwy ,3200 Harding Blvd
|12:00pm
|Mardi Gras Masquerade
|Ball
|Gonzales Civic Center
|6:00pm
|Spanish Town Ball
|Ball
|Raising Cane’s River Center
|7:00pm
|Krewe de Centrale’ Mardi Gras Ball – A Night With the Stars
|Ball
|Central Community Athletics
|7:00pm
|Krewe of Cypress Mardi Gras Ball
|Ball
|Carl. F. Grant Civic Center
|8:00pm
Sunday, February 5, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts
|Parade
|North Blvd Town Square
|10:00am
Friday, February 10, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Artemis
|Parade
|River Road
|7:00pm
Saturday, February 11, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Tickfaw Boat Parade
|Parade
|Tickfaw River
|11:00am
|Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale
|Parade
|River Road & Government St
|2:00pm
|Krewe of Ascension Mambo
|Parade
|Gonzales, LA
|2:00pm
|Krewe of Denham Springs
|Parade
|Denham Springs High School
|3:00pm
|Krewe of Orion
|Parade
|River Road
|6:30pm
|Addis Firemans Mardi Gras Parade
|Parade
|Addis
|11:00am
Sunday, February 12, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Mid City Gras
|Parade
|North Blvd
|1:00pm
Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Pre-Party
|Party
|Henry Turner Jr. Listening Room
|7:00pm
Friday, February 17, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Southdowns
|Parade
|1676 Glasgow Ave
|7:00pm
Saturday, February 18, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival
|Festival
|North Blvd Town Square
|10:00am
|Spanish Town
|Parade
|River Road & North Street
|12:00pm
|Krewe Du Roi Mardi Gras Ball
|Ball
|Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquermine, LA
|8:00pm
|31st Century Style Mardi Gras Ball
|Ball
|Red Stick Social
|8:00pm
|Spanish Town Parade Party
|Parade Party
|Capitol Park Museum
|10:00am
Sunday, February 19, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks
|Parade
|Port Allen
|1:00pm
|Krewe of Comogo Night Parade
|Parade
|St. John the Evangelist Church to Carl F. Grant Civic Center
|7:00pm
Monday, February 20, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Lundi Gras at Circa
|Party
|Circa Event Center
|7:00pm
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
|Event
|Event Type
|Location
|Start Time
|Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade
|Parade
|Downtown District New Roads
|11:00am
|New Road Lions Club Parade
|Parade
|Downtown District New Roads
|2:00pm
|Town of White Castel Mardi Gras Parade
|Parade
|White Castle/ PM KC Drive
|2:00pm
Contact us HERE if you would like to submit an event or make changes to the schedule.
