Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s Mardi Gras season! Yes, it’s time to share king cakes, attend parades and dress up for Mardi Gras balls. Grab your beads, parade throws, Mardi Gras masks and get ready to have a good time celebrating. We have all the information you need to join in the fun from Three Kings Day through Fat Tuesday. In this guide you will find parades, parties, balls, and events. Let the good times roll.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Artemis 21st Annual Soiree Party Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall 7:00pm

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Comogo Open House Open House Float Den, 58050 Main Street, Plaquermine, LA 6:00pm Spanish Town Royalty Brunch Brunch Hilton Hotel 10:00am

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Feliciana Family & Friends Parade Clinton Courthouse Square 12:00pm Krewe of Comogo Annual Gala Gala Plaquermine Community Center 7:00pm Krewe of Denham Springs Colors of Carnival Ball North Park, Denham Springs 7:00pm 2023 Southdowns Ball Ball Embassy Suites 7:300pm Krewe of M.A.C. 6th Annual Mardi Gras Ball Ball Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales 9:00pm

Friday, February 3, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Karnival Krewe de Louisiane’s 36th Annual Mardi Gras Ball Ball Raising Cane’s River Center 7:30pm

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Mardi Gras Mambo 5K race North Blvd Town Square 8:00am Krewe of Oshun Parade and Festival Parade/ Festival Scotlandville Pkwy ,3200 Harding Blvd 12:00pm Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball Gonzales Civic Center 6:00pm Spanish Town Ball Ball Raising Cane’s River Center 7:00pm Krewe de Centrale’ Mardi Gras Ball – A Night With the Stars Ball Central Community Athletics 7:00pm Krewe of Cypress Mardi Gras Ball Ball Carl. F. Grant Civic Center 8:00pm

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade North Blvd Town Square 10:00am

Friday, February 10, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Artemis Parade River Road 7:00pm

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Tickfaw Boat Parade Parade Tickfaw River 11:00am Krewe of Mystique de la Capitale Parade River Road & Government St 2:00pm Krewe of Ascension Mambo Parade Gonzales, LA 2:00pm Krewe of Denham Springs Parade Denham Springs High School 3:00pm Krewe of Orion Parade River Road 6:30pm Addis Firemans Mardi Gras Parade Parade Addis 11:00am

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Mid City Gras Parade North Blvd 1:00pm

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Pre-Party Party Henry Turner Jr. Listening Room 7:00pm

Friday, February 17, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Southdowns Parade 1676 Glasgow Ave 7:00pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Festival North Blvd Town Square 10:00am Spanish Town Parade River Road & North Street 12:00pm Krewe Du Roi Mardi Gras Ball Ball Carl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquermine, LA 8:00pm 31st Century Style Mardi Gras Ball Ball Red Stick Social 8:00pm Spanish Town Parade Party Parade Party Capitol Park Museum 10:00am

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade Port Allen 1:00pm Krewe of Comogo Night Parade Parade St. John the Evangelist Church to Carl F. Grant Civic Center 7:00pm

Monday, February 20, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Lundi Gras at Circa Party Circa Event Center 7:00pm

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Event Event Type Location Start Time Community Center of Pointe Coupee Parade Parade Downtown District New Roads 11:00am New Road Lions Club Parade Parade Downtown District New Roads 2:00pm Town of White Castel Mardi Gras Parade Parade White Castle/ PM KC Drive 2:00pm

