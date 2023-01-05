Facebook
Exclusive Guide to Mardi Gras 2023

Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Guide 2023
Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Guide 2023(WAFB)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s Mardi Gras season! Yes, it’s time to share king cakes, attend parades and dress up for Mardi Gras balls. Grab your beads, parade throws, Mardi Gras masks and get ready to have a good time celebrating. We have all the information you need to join in the fun from Three Kings Day through Fat Tuesday. In this guide you will find parades, parties, balls, and events. Let the good times roll.

Saturday, January 14, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of Artemis 21st Annual SoireePartyRaising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall7:00pm

Saturday, January 21, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of Comogo Open HouseOpen HouseFloat Den, 58050 Main Street, Plaquermine, LA6:00pm
Spanish Town Royalty BrunchBrunchHilton Hotel10:00am

Saturday, January 28, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Feliciana Family & FriendsParadeClinton Courthouse Square12:00pm
Krewe of Comogo Annual GalaGalaPlaquermine Community Center7:00pm
Krewe of Denham Springs Colors of CarnivalBallNorth Park, Denham Springs7:00pm
2023 Southdowns BallBallEmbassy Suites7:300pm
Krewe of M.A.C. 6th Annual Mardi Gras BallBallLamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales9:00pm

Friday, February 3, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane’s 36th Annual Mardi Gras BallBallRaising Cane’s River Center7:30pm

Saturday, February 4, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Mardi Gras Mambo5K raceNorth Blvd Town Square8:00am
Krewe of Oshun Parade and FestivalParade/ FestivalScotlandville Pkwy ,3200 Harding Blvd12:00pm
Mardi Gras MasqueradeBallGonzales Civic Center6:00pm
Spanish Town BallBallRaising Cane’s River Center7:00pm
Krewe de Centrale’ Mardi Gras Ball – A Night With the StarsBallCentral Community Athletics7:00pm
Krewe of Cypress Mardi Gras BallBallCarl. F. Grant Civic Center8:00pm

Sunday, February 5, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of MuttsParadeNorth Blvd Town Square10:00am

Friday, February 10, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of ArtemisParadeRiver Road7:00pm

Saturday, February 11, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of Tickfaw Boat ParadeParadeTickfaw River11:00am
Krewe of Mystique de la CapitaleParadeRiver Road & Government St2:00pm
Krewe of Ascension MamboParadeGonzales, LA2:00pm
Krewe of Denham SpringsParadeDenham Springs High School3:00pm
Krewe of OrionParadeRiver Road6:30pm
Addis Firemans Mardi Gras ParadeParadeAddis11:00am

Sunday, February 12, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Mid City GrasParadeNorth Blvd1:00pm

Thursday, February 16, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival Pre-PartyPartyHenry Turner Jr. Listening Room7:00pm

Friday, February 17, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of SouthdownsParade1676 Glasgow Ave7:00pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras FestivalFestivalNorth Blvd Town Square10:00am
Spanish TownParadeRiver Road & North Street12:00pm
Krewe Du Roi Mardi Gras BallBallCarl F. Grant Civic Center, Plaquermine, LA8:00pm
31st Century Style Mardi Gras BallBallRed Stick Social8:00pm
Spanish Town Parade PartyParade PartyCapitol Park Museum10:00am

Sunday, February 19, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Krewe of Good Friends of the OaksParadePort Allen1:00pm
Krewe of Comogo Night ParadeParadeSt. John the Evangelist Church to Carl F. Grant Civic Center7:00pm

Monday, February 20, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Lundi Gras at CircaPartyCirca Event Center7:00pm

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

EventEvent TypeLocationStart Time
Community Center of Pointe Coupee ParadeParadeDowntown District New Roads11:00am
New Road Lions Club ParadeParadeDowntown District New Roads2:00pm
Town of White Castel Mardi Gras ParadeParadeWhite Castle/ PM KC Drive2:00pm

Contact us HERE if you would like to submit an event or make changes to the schedule.

Watch WAFB 9 news at 5pm each Wednesday to see Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Stories

