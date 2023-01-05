Facebook
East Baton Rouge Parish man faces child porn charges

Cody Owens
Cody Owens(EBRSO)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on child porn charges.

Cody Owens, 24, of Greenwell Springs, is charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Deputies said they received two complaints from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child pornography videos and images.

EBRSO said Owens used a traceable wireless signal to upload child porn to a device and they were able to track the IP address to access his Gmail account, which allowed investigators to obtain his phone number and eventually, his home address.

This investigation is ongoing

