Early morning house fire in BR under investigation, officials say

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that happened Thursday, Jan. 5.

Firefighters responded to a home on Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, around 3:30 a.m.

A spokesman with BRFD says the roof of the home collapsed.

There is no word as to whether anyone was home at the time or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

