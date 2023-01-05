Early morning house fire in BR under investigation, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that happened Thursday, Jan. 5.

Firefighters responded to a home on Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, around 3:30 a.m.

A spokesman with BRFD says the roof of the home collapsed.

There is no word as to whether anyone was home at the time or if any injuries were reported.

