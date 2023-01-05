Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on theft, injuring, delinquency charges

Lori Darensbourg
Lori Darensbourg(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman being sought on several charges.

Police said Lori Darensbourg, 27, is wanted for theft, negligent injuring, and contributing to child delinquency charges.

She is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds, according to investigators.

Police added she has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, send a tip anonymously from www.crimestoppers225.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

**Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.**

