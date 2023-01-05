Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘Constant’ car break-ins during Saints, Pelicans games have NFL, NBA on notice

A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and...
A photo provided to Fox 8 shows multiple car windows smashed in the parking lot near Julia and Loyola/Rampart during the Pelicans-Rockets game on Jan. 4.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations are raising concerns about the “constant” car break-ins in parking lots around the Caesar’s Superdome and the Smoothie King Center during sporting events.

A spokesman for the teams, Greg Bensel, says the organizations are “very concerned” and have spoken with tourism officials, Sugar Bowl organizers, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation about the rampant car burglaries.

Bensel’s statement comes the morning after a number of cars were broken into during the Pelicans’ 119-108 win over the Houston Rockets Wednesday (Jan. 4) night.

“We have reached out to the mayor’s office and the NOPD,” Bensel says. “We are now on the radar of the NFL and NBA because of this.”

The Pelicans’ success this season and the potential for post-season play has the NBA on notice.

New Orleans is expected to host the Super Bowl in 2025.

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday to address a myriad of issues, including the car break-ins.

The new year has arrived, but with it came the same heavy dose of violent crime in New Orleans.

Only four hours after the start of 2023, New Orleans police were investigating the first homicide of the year, a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street in Central City.

The violence didn’t stop there. Police investigated another four stabbings, three robberies, and three separate shootings on Jan. 1.

The city’s second mass shooting in eight days sent four men to the hospital on Jan. 3.

A man was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma behind an abandoned car wash in Mid City on Jan. 4.

And the NOPD says a teenaged juvenile arrived at the hospital just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 5 suffering from a gunshot wound where he later died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Kyle Tackno
Teen reported missing in Baker found safe
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, January 5
Beautiful weather continues next few days
One person is dead after a shooting at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on Jan. 4, 2023,...
One dead in shooting at Triple S Food Mart; victim identified