‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into home

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Nebraska home, according to officials.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators determined the UPS truck was driving down a neighborhood street when the driver lost control, struck a parked vehicle, then struck a utility pole, and finally crashed into a house.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The UPS driver, who was identified as a 37-year-old woman, was cited for careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, deputies said. She was processed for DWI but tested under the legal limit, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the crash caused $30,000 in damage to the house, $15,000 in damage to the parked vehicle, $3,500 in damage to the utility pole and $10,000 in damage to the UPS truck.

