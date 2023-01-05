Beautiful weather continues next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cooler morning starts over the next couple of days will give way to comfortable afternoons, with highs generally topping out in the upper 60s. We’ll enjoy sunshine from start to finish on both days.

Weekend Outlook

A returning southerly flow by Saturday will usher in a few clouds and milder temperatures as afternoon highs climb into the mid 70s. We’ll squeeze out one more dry day before good rain chances return on Sunday.

Sunday’s rains will be associated with a cold front approaching from the northwest. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will accompany the front and it may take its time moving through the area. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to have a ‘Plan B’ ready to go for any outdoor activities on Sunday.

Severe weather does not appear to be much of a threat with the next front. And rain amounts look as though they’ll be manageable, although totals could reach an inch or more in some locations. The Weather Prediction Center is showing totals averaging less than inch for most of our area, with somewhat higher totals forecast just to our west.

Extended Outlook

A chance of rain may linger into Monday and Tuesday morning before drier weather returns for a couple of days. Another shot at rain returns on Thursday in association with a cold front. Temperatures next week will still be a bit above normal, but generally should be pretty comfortable.

