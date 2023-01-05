Facebook
8 dead, including 5 children, in apparent Utah home shooting

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn’t provide any information about what happened or the motive.

Police said they don’t see any threat to the public.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

