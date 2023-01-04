Weather trends much quieter through the rest of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather settles in today in the wake of a cold front that is now sliding to our east. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Quiet Through Friday

Nice weather will continue through the end of the workweek as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will trend a little cooler on Thursday and Friday, with morning lows in the low to mid 40s, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. We’ll continue to enjoy bright sunshine on both days with no rain expected.

Weekend Outlook

Nice weather should continue into Saturday, with a few clouds returning but dry weather remaining in place. However, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected by Sunday in association with our next cold front. The current outlook suggests most of that rain should fall during the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Forecast

Mild temperatures look to remain in place through next week, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. A few showers appear possible into Monday, with another chance of rain possible by late in the week in association with a cold front.

