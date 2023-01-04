Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Weather trends much quieter through the rest of the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather settles in today in the wake of a cold front that is now sliding to our east. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4(WAFB)

Quiet Through Friday

Nice weather will continue through the end of the workweek as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will trend a little cooler on Thursday and Friday, with morning lows in the low to mid 40s, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. We’ll continue to enjoy bright sunshine on both days with no rain expected.

Weekend Outlook

Nice weather should continue into Saturday, with a few clouds returning but dry weather remaining in place. However, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected by Sunday in association with our next cold front. The current outlook suggests most of that rain should fall during the afternoon and evening hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4(WAFB)

Extended Forecast

Mild temperatures look to remain in place through next week, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, and afternoon highs ranging from the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. A few showers appear possible into Monday, with another chance of rain possible by late in the week in association with a cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
FIRST ALERT: Threat for scattered strong/heavy storms remains for Tuesday
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, January 3.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, January 3
Sever Weather Threat
Limited severe/flood threat overnight; trending cooler to end the week
Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, Jan. 3
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Jan. 3