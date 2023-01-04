Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home

Neighbors had a scary start to the new year. (Source: WABC, NORTH CALDWELL POLICE, VERONA POLICE DEPT, FACEBOOK, PHOTOS, CNN)
By CeFaan Kim
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (WABC) – Some residents in New Jersey had a scary start to the new year as a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house.

“We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud,” neighbor Jackie Mincica said.

Seconds later, police officers were running down their street with guns drawn.

Residents in North Caldwell, New Jersey said they had no idea what was happening.

“Police were screaming,” Mincica said. “There was a kid screaming. They were telling everybody to get inside.”

Police said they spotted a stolen car parked on a road nearby.

When two officers from Verona approached the vehicle the driver fled, lost control and drove over an embankment falling more than 21 feet. The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another car.

Neighbors said a man took off running but was apprehended and taken into custody. A woman trapped in the car was also arrested.

Both people were treated for their injuries and released into the custody of North Caldwell Police.

No bystanders were hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
Girl Scouts Louisiana East
Girl Scouts building first in nation dream lab in Gonzales
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
Weather trends much quieter through the rest of the week