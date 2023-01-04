Facebook
St. Vincent de Paul forms partnership to help expand needed services in northern EBR

St. Gerard Catholic Church's Seelos Hall
St. Gerard Catholic Church's Seelos Hall(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The food is cooked, and lunch is served in the St. Vincent de Paul dining room to feed folks in need of a hot meal. But what about those who are hungry in the northern part of the parish?

St. Vincent de Paul President Michael Acaldo says the charity is expanding efforts to meet a growing demand miles away through a partnership with St. Gerard.

“We recognize the need is growing. People are having trouble getting to us,” Acaldo explained.

It is an effort that started in 2021.

“Serving a couple of meals every week, that has been very successful,” Acaldo added.

So successful, it has taken on a life of its own.

“We are looking at expanding the number of meals we serve and the number of days,” Acaldo said.

Currently, the dining room serves 200 to 500 meals a day.

The day’s meals are sent to St. Gerard’s, an extra 325 meals are prepared.

He says working with other community leaders assures no one gets left behind and receives the help they need.

“When you have a partnership like the one with St. Gerard, there is commitment to the poor, and it is a lot of difference in the community,” Acaldo continued.

