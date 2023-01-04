SMART LIVING: The not so sweet side of artificial sweeteners

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Adding artificial sweetener to your coffee could also be adding extra, unnecessary health risks.

“They’re chemically processed, right? Splenda actually has chlorine in it. It’s like a chlorine in the compound,” said Mona Shah, a cardiologist with Baptist Health.

A new study in the British Medical Journal found artificial sweeteners are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases.

“Basically, what they saw is that people who had as little as two packets a day or four ounces of soda, which, most sodas are more than four ounces, had a 9% higher risk of heart attack and an 18% risk of stroke,” said Shah.

It also can interfere with metabolism.

“I think the body’s kind of like, well should I secrete insulin, wait, this is not real sugar. The whole balance between insulin and glucose over time is getting totally screwed up,” said Shah. “I usually recommend to my patient stevia, monk fruit, and there’s a newer kid on the block called allulose, which actually has some fiber in it as well.”

Stevia, monk fruit, and allulose are all plant-based and help you get the sweet taste you’re craving without harming your heart.

Truvia and stevia both come from the stevia plant, but truvia is a bit more processed and has additional ingredients that include erythritol and natural sweeteners.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.