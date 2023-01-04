Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: The not so sweet side of artificial sweeteners

Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says.
Your artificial sweetener may not be all that healthy, study says.(WNDU)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Adding artificial sweetener to your coffee could also be adding extra, unnecessary health risks.

“They’re chemically processed, right? Splenda actually has chlorine in it. It’s like a chlorine in the compound,” said Mona Shah, a cardiologist with Baptist Health.

A new study in the British Medical Journal found artificial sweeteners are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases.

“Basically, what they saw is that people who had as little as two packets a day or four ounces of soda, which, most sodas are more than four ounces, had a 9% higher risk of heart attack and an 18% risk of stroke,” said Shah.

It also can interfere with metabolism.

“I think the body’s kind of like, well should I secrete insulin, wait, this is not real sugar. The whole balance between insulin and glucose over time is getting totally screwed up,” said Shah. “I usually recommend to my patient stevia, monk fruit, and there’s a newer kid on the block called allulose, which actually has some fiber in it as well.”

Stevia, monk fruit, and allulose are all plant-based and help you get the sweet taste you’re craving without harming your heart.

Truvia and stevia both come from the stevia plant, but truvia is a bit more processed and has additional ingredients that include erythritol and natural sweeteners.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Surveillance image of vehicle burglar Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify
Deputies identify pair after homeowner shot by fleeing vehicle burglars; both already in jail on unrelated charges
Oakland Crossing Shooting
Neighbors take action after violent burglary hits close to home
Although it can be hard to incorporate new behaviors into your lifestyle, doctors are...
Baton Rouge General doctors weigh in on how to prioritize your health this year
Sen. John Kennedy (Source: Sen. John Kennedy/Twitter)
US Sen. Kennedy says he’s not running for La. governor