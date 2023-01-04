Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road.

The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

