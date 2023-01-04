Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BRPD unit (generic).
BRPD unit (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road.

The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, officials added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Sen. John Kennedy
US Sen. Kennedy says he’s not running for La. governor
Port Allen
WBR Chamber announces new business ideas for west side
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Beautiful weather lasts for rest of this week
The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state...
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say