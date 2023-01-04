Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson expected to miss at least 3 weeks with hamstring strain

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss at least three weeks of action after...
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss at least three weeks of action after straining his right hamstring Monday (Jan. 2) in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be sidelined at least three weeks with a strained right hamstring, the team said Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Williamson sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game in Philadelphia. The Pels faltered without Williamson on the floor, falling to the 76ers, 120-111.

The Pelicans said Williamson underwent medical imaging tests Tuesday in New Orleans to determine the severity of the injury.

“Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks,” the team said.

The Pelicans (23-14) have lost their last two games. They host Houston at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid shoots over New Orleans' Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson...
Zion injures hamstring as Pelicans fall to 76ers, 120-111
arena anniversary
The history of the NBA in New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled on a 3-point play in...
Zion’s career high 43 points propel Pelicans over Timberwolves
Despite the absence of several key players, the Pelicans (21-12) won their third straight game...
Short-handed Pelicans make short work of Pacers, 113-93