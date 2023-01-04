Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ochsner Milk Bank Depot looking for moms to donate extra breast milk

There’s an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge to donate their extra milk.
There’s an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge to donate their extra milk.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge to donate their extra milk. A spokesperson with the Milk Depot at the Ochsner O’Neal Campus said donating your extra milk will help premature and sick babies in need.

Women who are actively breastfeeding are eligible to be screened here through this hospital. The milk is sent to be pasteurized at the Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana based at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans and sent back as needed.

Jessica Evins, a registered nurse at Ochsner said breast milk provides nutrition and components that help fight disease. These improve growth and development for preterm babies. Mothers’ milk is best. But when it is not available, pasteurized donor human milk is the next best option.

TO DONATE MILK

Call (504) 703-6455 and be able to provide your name, address, phone number, email address, and your baby’s age. The application process includes:

• 15-minute phone interview

• An information packet to complete and return

• Blood screening (the cost is covered by Mother’s Milk Bank)

• Final approval from Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

RELATED STORY
Nonprofit helps screen student-athletes for heart problems

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor Broome to deliver annual State of the City Address
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 4
Weather trends much quieter through the rest of the week
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner
2017 BR police pursuit
Family of Baton Rouge man killed in police pursuit in 2017 demand changes amid another tragedy