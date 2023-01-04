Ochsner Milk Bank Depot looking for moms to donate extra breast milk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s an urgent call for breastfeeding moms in Baton Rouge to donate their extra milk. A spokesperson with the Milk Depot at the Ochsner O’Neal Campus said donating your extra milk will help premature and sick babies in need.

Women who are actively breastfeeding are eligible to be screened here through this hospital. The milk is sent to be pasteurized at the Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana based at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans and sent back as needed.

Jessica Evins, a registered nurse at Ochsner said breast milk provides nutrition and components that help fight disease. These improve growth and development for preterm babies. Mothers’ milk is best. But when it is not available, pasteurized donor human milk is the next best option.

TO DONATE MILK

Call (504) 703-6455 and be able to provide your name, address, phone number, email address, and your baby’s age. The application process includes:

• 15-minute phone interview

• An information packet to complete and return

• Blood screening (the cost is covered by Mother’s Milk Bank)

• Final approval from Mother’s Milk Bank of Louisiana

