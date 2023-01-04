Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Orleans Saints light Superdome in Bills colors for Damar Hamlin

Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans lit up blue and red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar...
Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans lit up blue and red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field.(New Orleans Saints)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans was lit in blue and red in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game.

The New Orleans Saints, after joining the rest of the league in changing their profile picture to a “Pray for Damar” graphic, tweeted the display Tuesday (Jan. 3) evening.

“For Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills family,” the organization tweeted.

Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WXIX reports.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glen, told CNN that doctors have Hamlin on his stomach to help take pressure off of his lungs.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is listed in critical condition after his collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

“He’s healing right now. Like I said, they sedated him just to try to give him a better chance to continue to heal better. Just taking it day by day, and it seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way, and thank God for that,” Glen said.

He said Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was a complete surprise, adding that he did not have any preexisting heart issues that he knew of.

Glen said Hamlin died and was resuscitated twice, first on the field and again at the hospital.

Read more: Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser has brought in more than $6 million in donations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
More than $4 million donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy charity
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin