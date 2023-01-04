Facebook
New Girl Scouts dream lab coming to Gonzales, first in nation

Girl Scouts Louisiana East
Girl Scouts Louisiana East(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A new Girls Scouts dream lab will be built in Gonzales later this month as part of a grant pilot program with Girl Scouts of the USA.

According to officials, the dream lab will be one of the first two in the nation.

The headquarters will reportedly be used for girls to reach beyond the activities they may do at home or school. Girl Scouts will be able to participate in STEM-related activities. Others will get a chance to showcase their talents by creating videos and podcasts and utilizing an outdoor skills area to learn.

“We are keeping our Girl Scouts in mind as we continue to spread our Movement, building girls of courage, confidence and character. This space will allow Girl Scouts to dream big as they go through this experience,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

The headquarters will also be a storefront for all Girl Scout uniforms and resource needs for Girl Scouts from all around south Louisiana, officials added.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East plans to begin construction in January. The headquarters is expected to be complete sometime in the Spring of 2023.

