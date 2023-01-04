Facebook
Mayor Broome to deliver annual State of the City Address

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will deliver her annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

It will take place at Drusilla Place Catering on Drusilla Lane starting at noon.

Mayor Broome is expected to lay out what the City of Baton Rouge is planning and what residents can expect in the new year.

