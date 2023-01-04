Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says

Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the...
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said.

Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.

The NOPD said three of the victims were taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance, while two others arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the...
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Tires dumped at business calls for help
Tires dumped at business calls for help
Sever Weather Threat
Limited severe/flood threat overnight; trending cooler to end the week
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish evaluates pursuit policies in wake of Capital Area deadly crash during chase
Dennis Perkins
Former deputy Dennis Perkins pleads guilty in high-profile case
A homeowner near a new subdivision in Ascension Parish worries the neighborhood will cause...
Resident in Ascension Parish worries flooding will get worse with new neighborhood