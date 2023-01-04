Facebook
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 4 men wounded, NOPD says

Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.
Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By David Jones
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded men to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said.

Police said an adult male of undetermined age was critically wounded when the group was struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.

Three other men -- ages 26, 27 and 37 -- were described as “stable,” by a department spokesman.

The NOPD said two of the victims were taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS ambulance, while two others arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

The department vacillated on the incident’s details, initially saying there were four victims, later saying there were five victims, and then revised the count back to four victims nearly an hour later.

Capt. Eric Gillard, the new commander of the NOPD’s Sixth District, told reporters at the scene that four victims were located.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Four male victims were shot Tuesday (Jan. 3) in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)

