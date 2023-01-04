Mass scheduled in Baton Rouge in memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Information provided by the Diocese of Baton Rouge:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Bishop Michael G. Duca of the Diocese of Baton Rouge will preside at a memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday, January 5, at 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA. The public is invited. The Mass will be televised live on Cox Channel 15, Roku, FireTV, Facebook, and YouTube. Media outlets are hereby authorized to use excerpts from this Mass for their news and public affairs programming.

The funeral Mass at the Vatican for the late Holy Father will be televised live at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Cox Channel 15, Roku, and FireTV. It will be replayed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the same media platforms.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.