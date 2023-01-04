Man arrested after allegedly having sex with a minor he met on social media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges including sexual battery after allegedly having sex with a minor he met on social media, according to arrest records.

Jail documents report Baton Rouge Police officers began an investigation in March of 2022 after a mother contacted police saying her 14-year-old daughter had sexual intercourse with a 19-year-old male. The 19-year-old was later arrested.

During the investigation, the victim agreed to have the contents of her cellphone downloaded and searched.

Police found “sexually-charged” text messages between the victim and a contact saved in the phone as “Tejan.”

In the messages, “Tejan”, who was later identified as 22-year-old Tejan Dottery stated that they didn’t want the victim to “get caught dating a 21-year-old.”

The victim later told police that after meeting Tejan on social media, they exchanged phone numbers and began texting before meeting up in person on three different occasions.

The victim told police on one of the meet-ups, Tejan touched her inappropriately and they had consensual sex.

Authorities found that the phone number was registered to Dottery.

Dottery was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and sexual battery.

