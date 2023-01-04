LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke positively about the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder from Orlando, Fla. during the season.

The true freshman appeared in 12 games and made 10 tackles.

However, the four-star recruit did not play in the Citrus Bowl, which took place in his hometown.

His best game of the season came against Ole Miss when he registered four tackles, two of them solo.

