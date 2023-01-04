Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU LB DeMario Tolan enters transfer portal

LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32)
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just one season with the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly spoke positively about the 6-foot-2, 222-pounder from Orlando, Fla. during the season.

The true freshman appeared in 12 games and made 10 tackles.

However, the four-star recruit did not play in the Citrus Bowl, which took place in his hometown.

His best game of the season came against Ole Miss when he registered four tackles, two of them solo.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Kris Cowart
Baton Rouge native who lives in Orlando serves as honorary captain for Citrus Bowl
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard Converse, head coach Brian Kelly, and wide receiver Malik Nabers
LSU coach, players talk about Citrus Bowl win
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs past Purdue cornerback Bryce Hampton, left, and safety...
No. 17 LSU roars to dominant win over Purdue in Citrus Bowl
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs