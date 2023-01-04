LSU drops close one on the road at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team dropped a close game to Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) fell 74-71 to the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC).

KJ Williams led LSU in scoring with 23 points. Adam Miller added 15 points and Trae Hannibal chipped in 12.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Jacob Toppin, who finished with 21 points.

