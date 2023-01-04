Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU drops close one on the road at Kentucky

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team dropped a close game to Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Tigers (12-2, 1-1 SEC) fell 74-71 to the Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC).

KJ Williams led LSU in scoring with 23 points. Adam Miller added 15 points and Trae Hannibal chipped in 12.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Jacob Toppin, who finished with 21 points.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat

Latest News

Jason Dorsey with Tiger Den Sports
Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
No. 9 LSU routs No. 24 Arkansas in SEC opener
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU opens SEC play with upset win over No. 9 Arkansas
LSU Lady Tigers
LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll