I-10 E overpass damaged at I-49, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is currently closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.
Officials say the interstate will remain closed overnight.
An 18-wheeler traveling northbound on the Evangeline Thruway struck the bridge, causing the damages.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49 South, Lafayette Police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
