I-10 E overpass damaged at I-49, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound is currently closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.

Officials say the interstate will remain closed overnight.

An 18-wheeler traveling northbound on the Evangeline Thruway struck the bridge, causing the damages.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-49 South, Lafayette Police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The I-10 overpass at I-49 in Lafayette was damaged when it was struck by a truck Tuesday. (Louisiana Department of Transportation)

