Family of Baton Rouge man killed in police pursuit in 2017 demand changes amid another tragedy

The death of two teenage girls after a high-speed police chase has raised concerns about pursuit policies.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The death of two teenage girls after a high-speed police chase has raised concerns about pursuit policies.

Rev. Robert Scott and his family have demanded change for years after they lost their son in a similar tragedy.

“Here we go again with another tragedy that should not have happened,” Scott said.

In Sep. 2017, Jonathan Scott, 23, left a Baton Rouge barbershop to head to a friend’s house.

Scott was on Florida Boulevard when a man trying to run from Livingston Parish deputies crashed into his car and killed him.

“My wife called me, and she said, ‘we don’t have Jonathan anymore.’ I said, ‘what do you mean we don’t have Jonathan?’ That’s when she told me he was gone,” Scott said.

According to investigators, Reginald Weeden led deputies on a chase that started in Walker and ended in Baton Rouge.

Weeden was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison in Nov. 2021 on manslaughter charges but was released soon after due to time served.

No officers were charged.

“My son didn’t get a chance to live his life fully. My son did not get a chance to marry, to have children, and be able to pursue all his goals in life. These girls will not be able to live their full life because of an unnecessary act that should not be pursued at any time that lives are endangered,” Scott said.

Attorney Thomas Pittinger filed a civil lawsuit against LPSO after Scott’s death.

They are demanding that some sort of change is made after yet another tragedy.

”Consistency, some sort of reasonable policies and procedures or legislation that will prevent this from happening again,” Pittinger said.

“If enough of these events happen and enough people bring pressure on the politicians and the law enforcement agencies then something will happen.”

Scott plans to maintain that hope through his faith.

”I have to believe that God’s promises are true and that God has an eternal plan. I hold onto God’s eternal plan that brings me through every day that my savior walks with me and encourages me along the way and let me know that everything will be ok,” Scott said.

